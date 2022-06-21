A female commercial tricycle operator in Kaduna, Miss Emmanuela Bature, says male passengers remain her major distraction while on duty.

“My major challenge is male passengers who always make advances at me soon as they get into my tricycle.

“Some of the passengers, especially those that seat with me on the front seat keep requesting for my phone number,’’ the 23-year-old told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

She said she contended with advances from male passengers on daily basis while plying Kaduna roads.

She told NAN that the advances from the male passengers were a distraction, because she does not intend to start any relationship yet.

“Not that I don’t intend to get married someday, but as it is, I really want to work hard so I can buy my own tricycle and expand my business.

“This is besides taking care of my mother and younger ones,’’ she added.

Emmanuela said she ventured into the business in February 2021, a year after completing her secondary school education in Nasarawa State.

“I used to ride my late father’s motorcycle; I had to learn to ride the tricycle after I relocated to Kaduna to join my aunt.

“I have no regret because the business fetches me enough money to cater for myself, my mother and three siblings who are still in school,’’ Emmanuela said.

She listed other challenges as the cost of spare parts, servicing the tricycle and harassment by law enforcement agents.

She explained that she makes daily remittances to the tricycle owner from her proceeds.

“Based on my relationship with the tricycle owner, I make daily remittance of N3,000 except on Sundays. I make at least N5,000 daily,” she told NAN.

On her future plans, Emmanuela said she was saving to become an engineer and own fleet of commercial tricycles and buses.