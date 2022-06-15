A professional group, Omituntun Initiative In the Diaspora (OID), has described His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde as a people-oriented Governor as well as an advocate of good governance, true federalism, and restructuring in Nigeria.

The group in a release made available to Tribune Online by the spokesperson, Barrister Ayotimiwa Adebayo stated that Governor Makinde is indeed the voice for the voiceless and beacon of hope for the people in Oyo State following his remarkable developmental projects and policy implementation that have transformed the state in many ways.

“The transformation Oyo State has been witnessing in the past three years in all sectors, especially, health, education, security, improved economy, and agriculture/agribusiness is a welcomed development.

“We are proud to have a visionary leader as the governor who cares and loves the citizens. He would continue to implement sustainable development projects in every part of the state.

“Despite being spread across the globe, we have paid keen attention to the massive ongoing developmental projects in the state and we are optimistic that the Pacesetter State will continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy as time progresses,” the release stated.