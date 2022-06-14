.

By Emma Amaize, ASABA

Movement for Actualization of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, has said it was not opposed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa becoming vice-presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 election.

MADND made the clarification in a statement, yesterday, by its chairman and former warlord of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, Mr. Josiah Oyakongha.

Frowning at the promoters of such misinformation, the group said: “We, therefore, warn those trying to drag MADND’s name into the mud to desist from such mischievous campaign and hate propaganda.

“We have had our disagreements with the governor of Delta State with regard to the way he managed the just -concluded PDP primaries, whereby, he worked against Ijaw people’s interest and of course, politically politicised the Ayakoromo Bridge.

“But those saying we are working against his vice-presidential ambition are mischievous and political traducers who should steer clear. It is a pure mischief for people to promote fake news that we are working against Okowa’s vice-presidential aspiration.”