L- R: Deputy Director and Head Membership Services, NECA, Wale-Smatt Oyerindet, Corporate Relations Executive, Guinness Nigeria, Chisom Ilorah, Head of Operations, MacTay, Emeka Nwafor, Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria, Rotimi Odusola, Head of Communications, MacTay, Omotoyosi Ajayi, General Manager and Head of Outsourcing, MacTay, Kunle Agboola, and Head, Business Growth and Strategy MacTay, Chigbo Okeke at the Nigeria Employers’ Summit 2022, which held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Nigeria

In its continued support for workforce employability, leading management consulting firm in Nigeria, MacTay, has partnered with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) to stir conversations around creating the enabling environment for businesses.



The summit with the theme “The Private Sector as an Engine for National Development”, holds at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, from June 20-21, with delegates cutting across various

industries in attendance.



The Nigeria Employer’s Consultative Association is the umbrella organization of employers in the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria. It was formed in 1957 to provide the forum for the government to consult with private sector employers on socio-economic and labour policy issues.



NECA provides a platform for private-sector employers to interact with the government,

labour, communities, and other relevant institutions in and outside Nigeria for the purpose of promoting a harmonious business environment that will engender productivity and prosperity for the benefit of all.



Commenting on the collaboration, Chigbo Okeke, Head, Business Growth and Strategy,

MacTay, said “The private sector is a critical engine for national development and we are

delighted to support initiatives that speak to this passion point. Manpower support and

development solutions are what we have been doing at MacTay for the last 40 years and we have constantly improved performance through our outsourcing, business process, and learning solutions amongst others.

It is important for the organized private sector to join hands together to manage talents to create a multiplier effect. The future is a choice and multi-stakeholder collaboration is now more important than ever.”



On the importance of the summit to achieving the sustainable growth of the nation, President, NECA and Chairman, Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi said, “The wealth of a nation is built by business organizations and its level of development and prosperity can easily be linked to the health of its Private Sector.

Therefore, a buoyant Private Sector is indispensable to the growth and economic well-being of a country. There is an urgent need to establish a credible private sector national advocacy platform on which the nexus between a healthy private sector and sustainable inclusive growth would be achieved.”