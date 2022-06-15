Lukaku

By Emmanuel Okogba

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly closing in on a return to Inter Milan following failure to replicate the form that brought him back to Stamford Bridge.

The Sun UK reports that the striker has informed Blues chiefs that he has his heart set on a move back to Italy after a disastrous season in the Premier League.

Lukaku had irked the Chelsea hierachy with an interview where he said he wanted a return to Italy during the course of the just concluded season.

The Belgian is ready to make the deal happen by taking a 50 per cen pay cut. But Inter will only be able to afford him on loan as they can’t do so on a permanent basis.

Chelsea and Inter chiefs are set to meet to thrash out details.