By Biodun Busari

Inter Milan-bound Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku arrived in Milan on Wednesday to complete his loan move away from the West London club, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea and Inter Milan have reached agreement over a loan move for the Belgian forward to return to the San Siro for the 2022/23 season.

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea from Serie A club for £97.5m club-record fee last summer but struggled to score just eight Premier League goals which placed the Blues in third spot on the table.

Reports confirmed that the 29-year-old striker flew into Milan Linate airport around 6.20am local time and posed with an Inter scarf before getting in a car.

“I’m so happy to be back,” Lukaku said.

He will undergo a medical with Inter on Wednesday ahead of being officially announced as a new Inter player.

Inter will pay Chelsea a loan fee of £6.9m plus £3.5m in bonuses if they win the Scudetto, and will cover all his wages this season.

Only the final details of the deal need to be resolved before Inter can welcome Lukaku back to the club just 11 months after they sold him to Chelsea for £97.5m.

Lukaku has agreed to a 30-per-cent pay cut to smoothen his exit, with his earnings set to drop from £10m per year after tax to £7m.

The breakthrough last week came after several rounds of negotiations over the past few weeks involving Lukaku’s lawyer Sebastian Ledure and Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.