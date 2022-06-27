.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has shortlisted 129 lawyers for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN.

Among those the legal body okayed for the coveted rank, are 73 practising lawyers and 56 academic applicants.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, who doubles as Secretary of the LPPC, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the 129 applicants underwent both the advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise.

Bello, urged members of the public that have anything against the appointment of any of the candidates, to indicate so before 4pm of July 18, with 20 copies of such complaints in line with Paragraph 12(2) of the LPPC Guidelines, 2018.

“The general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the above applicants. However, any complaint (s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria,” she added.

Meanwhile, among those on the list, included lead prosecutors for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir; Samuel Kargbo; Yakubu Maikasuwa, and Ikechukwu Obeta.

Others are the son of the Senate President in the First Republic, Orji Nwafor-Orizu, as well a the son of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Ikani Kanu Agabi.

Those equally shortlisted for the title from the Academics, include: Dr. Fatihu Abubakar Abba, Assistant Professor Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Prof. Muhamm4d Taofeeq Abdulrazaq, Dr Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Prof Funminiyi Abiodun Adeleke, Dr Ayodele Anthony Adewole, Mr Abraham Femi Afolayan, Dr James Atta Agaba, and Prof. John Alewo Agbonika.

Prof.Augustine Robert Agom, Prof. Aliyu Ahmad, Prof. Violet Omon Aigbokhaevbo, Dr Francis Ajala, Prof. Omoniyi Bukola Akinola, Prof John Oluwole Akinbiyi Akintayo, Dr Gbade Olomy Akinrinmade, Dr Halima Ikuji Alfa, Prof Dawud Kamal Alhaji, Dr Jerry Amadi, Dr Fatima Waziri Azi, Mrs Abimbola Onukepo Braithwaite, Prof Lawrence Obinna Collins Chukwu, Prof. Damfebo Kieriseiye Derri, Prof. Omerionwab Kingsley Edu, and Dr David Ighojohwegba Efevwerhan.

As well as, Prof. Ambrose Ozoemezilem Ekpy, Dr Dennis Ude Ekumankanma, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Prof. Amokaye Oludayo Gabriel, Prof. Olaide Abass Gbadamosi, Prof. Akinola Amao Ibidapo-Obe, Prof. Abdulqadir Abikan Ibrahim, Prof Mansir Said Ibrahim, Prof. Akaa Tyozua Imbwaseh, Prof. Nathaniel Ahabue Inegbedion, and Prof. Emmanuel Ayangarumun Kenen.