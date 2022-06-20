From left (with glasses) The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Mr Chu Maoming, The director, Bethesda Home for Blind, Mrs Ohakwe Evelyn Chioma, The chairman, Nigeria Anhui Entrepreneurs Association, Mr Wu Yang presenting cheque to the Home for the Blind, during the unveiling of the Association at the Oriental hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The heavy downpour of rain within the Lagos metropolis couldn’t stop Longrich International, the Multinational Network Company from celebrating partners who have distinguished themselves over the last two years.

Speaking at the occasion, the Black 5star Longrich, Dr. Titilope Ejimagwa commended partners for honouring the invitation despite the short notice just as she hailed their committment against all odds, especially the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

Dr. Ejimagwa explained that partners had not been able to meet due to the restrictions and guidelines occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, while she urged partners to continue to put their best, so as to tap into the various incentives plans.

Also speaking, the CEO lnternational of Longrich Mr Alex Jia disclosed that in the next five years, Longrich products would be affordable for all Nigerians, thereby allowing more new partners to sign up on its platform, so as Nigeria would be a healthy nation.

Besides, Mr Jia said the uniqueness of Longrich is the outstanding production done in Nigeria, against others, while he also explained the decisive plan to give back to Nigerians.

Among the highlights of the event was the presentation of car prizes, foreign trips and raffle draw presented to partners.

Longrich has over 2000 products from eight different categories such as: Cosmetics, Health care products, Household equipment, Furniture, Real Estate and Logistics.