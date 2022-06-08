London Stock Exchange lauds Orjiako’s achievements at Seplat

By Cynthia Alo



The London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday celebrated the achievements of Dr ABC Orjiako, the pioneer chairman of Seplat Energy Plc.



Seplat which is listed on both Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and London Stock Exchange is driving the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy.

Orjiako retired last month after 13 years as the board chairman of Seplat Energy Plc.



Orjiako in his reaction at the event in London, said: “It is the magnanimity of the LSE (London stock exchange) and LSEG’s Africa Advisory Group (LAAG) that made it possible for us to be here today. It is not an easy thing to ring the opening bell of the LSE, for me to use this to mark my exit as the chairman of Seplat brings very old memories to me starting from 2014 when we first rang the bell to list our security in this market.”



“One of the things that gladden my heart is the fact that everything on the board turned green as we rang the bell; this is very important for us in Seplat. Colour green not only signifies good performance in the market but because green is a very important symbol in Seplat.



Julia Hogget, chief executive officer, London Stock Exchange Plc said, “I have had the opportunity occasionally to meet members in person, but this is really the first opportunity. Not all of us, but a lot of us have managed to come for this important occasion and to acknowledge the many achievements that you (ABC Orjiako) have had in your career.”



“SEPLAT was also the first Nigerian company to list ordinary shares simultaneously on the London Stock Exchange and NGX and $535million was successfully raised during that initial public offering (IPO), which was both oversubscribed and the largest IPO in subject,” Hogget noted.



Also speaking at the event, Basil Omiyi, Chairman, Seplat Energy Plc said: “We appreciate the kind gesture by the Exchange and London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group (LAAG) to honour him. Our Pioneer Chairman Dr ABC Orjiako, who is very well known to you has led our company to build and nurture a very rewarding relationship with the Exchange since its listing.”