His Excellency, Amb. Dr. Morie Komba Manyah, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to UK was among global leaders who summed the dignitaries that graced the just concluded Global world summit in UK.

The two-day Business Summit organised by Leaders Without Borders was held on May 30 through 31 at the commercial city of London, 15th century old, Drapers Hall, Throgmorton Avenue London.

The Summit which consisted of three panel sessions and several presentations on topics ranging from Financial Sustainability – “In a Moment of War” to the Negative Effects of The Russia-Ukraine Conflicts on the Global Market presented by Prof. Carlos Santos, CEO, Ethos Asset Management INC.

The Keynote Address was taken by His Lordship, John David Beckett Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom.

Other high profile individuals who attended the summit are His Lordship, Dr. Tariq Abbasi MBE DL FRSA, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London and Special Adviser to Her Majesty The Queen, His Lordship, John David Beckett Taylor, Baron Taylor of Warwick, Member, House of Lords, United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Paul Yaw Boateng, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Honorable Eric Simiyu Wakufho, Deputy Minister of Treasury and Planning & Chief Administrative Secretary, the Republic of Kenya, His Royal Highness, Prince Moshin Ali Khan, His Excellency, President Vit Jedlicka, Republic of Liberland, His Excellency, UK, His Royal Highness, Eze Engr. Edwin Ifeanyi Madu, Mobin Rafiq, Founder and Chairman, Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC), Prof. Carlos Santos and the Ethos Asset Management INC team, Mr. Marco Abalroado, Managing Director, Access Bank, Mozambique, Ekaterine Maisuradze, Chairman of the Georgia Asia-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Mrs, Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa, Amb. Dr. Kimberly Grant-Bynoe, President, Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, Dominic Oduro-Antwi, Gonaya Monei Sethora, Adeshola Cole, CEO Tritek, UK, and several other high level individuals.

The second address was taken by Rt. Hon Paul Boateng PC, DL, Member, House of Lords. The presentation was on Learning Lessons for Global Leadership in promoting Trade and Investment to reboot the Global Market – The Aftermath of the Pandemic and Current Geo Political Challenges around conflict and forced Migration.

Other prominent speakers included Honorable Eric Simiyu Wakufho, Deputy Minister of Treasury and Planning & Chief Administrative Secretary, the Republic of Kenya who spoke on Developing Strategic Partnerships for Harnessing Africa’s Economic & Social Potential – The Role of Governments,

Mobin Rafiq, Founder and Chairman of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) also spoke on Building Entrepreneurs encourage the government to support Entrepreneurs as they represent the engine of the economic growth,

Dr. Mrs. Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa, President & C.E.O Sparkle Rice Ltd & Global Brand Director Longrich, & Chairperson, Edge of Design Limited who spoke on; Women Inclusion in Leadership, Governance/Corporate Administration’s

The Annual Business Summit came to grand conclusion on Day 2 with the Leaders Without Borders Global Honors 2022.

Among the recipient of the Global Honors are; Dr. Marco Abalroado, Managing Director, Access Bank Mozambique, who won the Bank of the Year Award, Prof. Carlos Santos who won the CEO, Man of Year 2022, Ekaterine Maisuradze, Dr. Mrs. Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu who won the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Ms Alice Hungwane, Mr. Michael David Starvis, Craig Freeman, Dr. Genevieve Duncan, Adeline Akweley Quarshie and Adeshola Cole.