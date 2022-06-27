LIVERPOOL are considering letting Mo Salah follow Sadio Mane out of the door this summer.

Owners FSG will weigh up a shock sale if they get an offer in the region of £60million.

And LaLiga giants Real Madrid are among the clubs monitoring Salah’s delicate situation.

Mane moved to Bayern Munich for £35m this week as Liverpool cashed in on the Senegal star, who had just one year left on his contract.

The same scenario is beginning to develop with the Reds’ Egyptian hitman, who can walk away for free next summer.

Salah, 30, has been in deadlock with the club for almost a year over his pay demand of £400,000 a week to sign a new deal.

Liverpool would love last season’s 31-goal top scorer to stay — but they will not shatter their wage structure to keep him at Anfield.

Salah earns just under the £240,000 a week paid to top earner Virgil van Dijk and claims he does not want “crazy” money to stay.

Real are watching developments and would be able to offer a mega deal — despite the bad blood between Salah and Real stars after two Champions League final spats over the past five seasons.

Bernabeu boss Carlo Ancelotti believed France hitman Kylian Mbappe was joining before the striker opted to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.