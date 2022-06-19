Today, over 749,000 voters in Ekiti state would decide who succeeds Governor Kayode Fayemi in an election that promises to be an epic battle.

The key players are incumbent Dr. Fayemi and former governor of the state, Niyi Adebayo, who are leading the campaign for the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

Another former governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, is working for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Bisi Kolawole, while the the standard-bearer of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Segun Oni, was also a former governor.

Also, there’s the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dr Wole Oluyede, a medical practitioner; the Young Progressives Party, YPP, standard-bearer, Mr Debo Ajayi; and the Action Peoples Party, ADP, candidate, Prince Adeyinka Alli, a young ex-banker.

In all, about 16 political parties are involved in Ekiti governorship election, and besides the big three of APC, PDP and SDP, the candidates have said they are in for the win and not just to participate.

Already, President of Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, has set up the Ekiti State governorship election tribunal to hear and determine petitions that may arise in the governorship election.

Stay with us for updates, tidbits and details as they happen. Welcome to Vanguard live updates from an array of frontline journalists.

Vanguard News