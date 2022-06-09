By Biodun Busari

Paris Saint-Germain football club forward, Lionel Messi is set to make a cameo appearance in Argentine television drama series called ‘Los Protectores.’

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will make his debut appearance in the second season of the Argentine drama which is gaining popularity in his country.

Marca revealed this on Wednesday that everything has been perfected for the PSG player to appear on the screen next year.

Messi will not be the first soccer player to appear as an actor, as many footballers have worked trodden that path of acting with the majority of the time as the lead of branding advertisements.

Their appearances are usually brief and contain only a few sentences, but due to his high profile in the media, Leo Messi has appeared in a slew of commercials for a variety of companies.

Even Messi has various food commercials, to Pepsi spots, or the recent Lay’s potato ad campaign. And of course, everything that has to do with Adidas, his biggest sponsor.

“However, the soccer player has now been cast in a project that is very different from what we are used to seeing him in. He has now had a role in a television series. The scene in which Messi will appear has already been shot

“Messi will make a cameo appearance in the second season of the Argentine drama ‘Los Protectores,’ which is gaining popularity in his homeland.

“His scene has already been shot, and he completed it just a few days ago. We know this because the images of the footballer on set were shared by the producer himself. We won’t be able to see the scene until 2023,” Marca reports.

The second season of ‘Los Protectores’ was shot in a variety of locations, including Buenos Aires, but Messi recorded it in Paris, his home since signing with PSG last summer.