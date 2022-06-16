By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, Thursday urged the Federal Government to take steps to end the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other unions in the universities saying the continued closure of the institutions is de-marketing the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government in an election year.

The CERON Secretary, Mr. Francis Odiir in a statement, Thursday in Makurdi was reacting to an earlier statement credited to the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who claimed that the strike was more complicated than Nigerians thought.

Mr. Odiir said it was disheartening that the Federal Government had not shown enough concern to the plight of Nigerian youths who populate the public universities pointing out that the development had left a sore impression about the leaders of the country on the minds of the youths.

He said, “perhaps our leaders are taking the youths for granted that is why they have allowed the ASUU strike to linger this long in an election year and the Minister finds it expedient to make excuses claiming the issues are complicated.

“They are failing to realize that their failure to resolve the crisis is de-marketing the APC and its government in an election year. But God has a purpose for everything because this could be the mistake that would hunt them in the very near future.

“Our leaders may be unaware of the reality on ground, they are obviously deaf to the grumbling and blind to resentments of the people over the strike and the hardship in the country.

“In fact the lingering strike and the failure of the Federal Government to resolve the crisis is a sad reminder of the kind of leaders we have in the country and the fact that we have a Federal Government that cares less about the education of our youths.

“This Federal Government must realize that education remains the passport to the future, and they cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the obvious implication of having our universities shut for such a long time.”