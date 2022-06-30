Funke and JJC

By Miftaudeen Raji

For the umpteenth time, a popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is in the news again for the wrong reasons – this time, the actress’ marriage of years just hit the rock.

While no one should wish an end to a marital union, especially one that involves two celebrities – Funke and JJC Skillz, who have become role models for today and tomorrow’s lovers; it is not out of place to learn when the sweet-sweet love goes sour.

In this line of thought, we have gathered cogent factors that could have triggered the separation between the duo.

Managing Funke’s step-son – Benito

The secret of most successful marriages is ensuring all marital issues are kept as private as possible. The same could not be said for Funke’s marriage with his celebrity spouse, JJC.

Even though it was obvious that the couple’s marriage was enmeshed in troubles, they were making frantic efforts to manage the crisis in-house, but sadly, Funke’s step son, Benito was always on ground to sabotage his stepmom, don’t forget, three, they say is always a crowd.

While Funke and JJC Skillz were reported to be apart for about two years, Benito was quick to inform the public that Funke was cheating on JJC Skillz, adding that his dad was also cheating on Funke.

In fact, he even described the actress as a terrible person, saying that all has not been well in the couple’s marriage.

Despite Funke and her husband JJC Skillz trying to mend fences and give the public the impression that all was well in their marriage, her stepson Benito was always coming out to truncate their efforts by revealing more stunning and brazen dirty details of the celebrity couples.

The young dude did everything to prove to the public that Funke is not as accomplished and ‘big’ as opposed to how she appears on social media.

Joint business issues between lovers

While many had celebrated how Funke and JJC joined their talents to establish and run different businesses in the entertainment industry, the duo as speculated in the media had lots of rough times in managing proceeds from the business, as well as clashed on who controls what in their various investments.

From movies to music, they both brought out their talent and resources to grow new areas of investment but it seems there are no specific guides to protect the interest of both sides. Recall Funke apart from being a movie producer also launched a music label with the support of her husband, on his side, JJC delved into his wife’s area of business, one of such is, a TV drama titled, ‘INDUSTREET’

From the above, it is obvious that doing business with one’s spouse might sound interesting but when one goes into it without clear guidelines and rules it can soon turn into a sour affair.

Alleged infidelity

Another possible reason, which could have led to Funke’s marriage break-up is the big issue – alleged infidelity.

Recall Funke’s stepson, Benito, had on several occasions dragged his controversial step mum on social media.

Specifically, in an Instagram Live video shared via his page on Friday, May 20, 2022, Benito revealed several shocking allegations of cheating on the part of the actress and his father, JJC Skillz. The son had hinted to the public of his parents impending dying marriage.

Details shared by the couple’s son suggested that JJC Skillz and Funke were both cheating; they were both mutually complicit in infidelity, which led to a big fight.

But, JJC Skillz dismissed reports of crisis-prone marriage as he extolled his wife, Funke, whose marriage to his husband has welcomed twin sons.