Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has boasted of his party’s chances of winning the July 16 Governorship Election in Osun state, saying APC will spare no effort in replicating its defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Ekiti state.

Inaugurating the 86-member APC National Campaign Council for Osun, Adamu said the party must be prepared to face the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

He said; “We must be prepared to face him eyeball to eyeball.There is no sparing for any reason whatsoever, no sparing his party the PDP.

“We are going there to win by the grace of God. That plan to win, the ability to execute the plan is with the leadership that this council is going to provide in the campaign efforts.

“I urge you to leave no stone unturned. I urge you to go there and do whatever is doable within the laws of Nigeria and our electoral laws to win. My tolerance level and this National Working Committee level for failure is really really zero.

“Most of you have been statesmen in your own right, the offices you held before today, but for this exercise take off the big guns, take off the creepy suits and go down the trenches and bring that victory we want.

“Nobody should come back to us crying. Failure is not our own by the grace of God. Whatever it takes within the laws of the land, I say go for it, win the election.

“Let them go complain, let them go wherever; let us win the election. We have no apologies whatsoever for this posture because these two elections are tests for the national election coming up in 2003.

“No apologies to anybody, we are the party of government, we are the party ruling the country today, no apologies to anybody. The reality is Nigerians chose APC and we will do everything we can to retain this position of envy.

“We are winning the battle of the states, but the real war to be won is the presidential election in 2023 and I do hope that we will not spare efforts to ensure that we come back victorious”, he added.

Co-chairman of the Council and Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the council will ensure that it delivers on its mandate.

“Our national chairman, we want to assure you that we will work day and night. We will be committed. Some of us have already started behind the scenes.

“One important issue about Osun election is reconciliation. Internal dynamics of the party is very important.

“So, reconciliation is totally necessary so that we will believe in each other. We agreed that all stakeholders in osun state will come together and constitute into one single force in order to win this important election.

“I am happy the secretary of our great party is from Osun state and I think he is very useful to this election in osun state.

“Some of us who participated in the last election that brought the current governor into office, we knew the interplay of variables that took place and that led us to a new terminology in election, inconclusive election.

“I assure you Mr chairman, this time this election, will be conclusively conclusive. I believe the stakeholders in Osun State will add value to their preparedness. And ensure that the 30 LGAs in Osun State leadership have all prepared for this election”, he stated.

In what appeared a desperate attempt to to retain control of Osun state, APC had on Tuesday unveiled an 86-member campaign council headed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prosecute its campaigns.

APC which has 22 governors, appointed 21 of them into the council, exempting only its candidate in the election and Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Some other members of the committee includes Senator Godswill Akpabio, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Abubakar Malami SAN, Jason Sirika and many others.

The Osun state Governorship Election is slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

APC had nearly lost the lost the 2018 governorship election in the state, save for the alliances it went into with the then candidate of the Social Democratic Party PDP, Senator Iyiola Omisore during the supplementary election.