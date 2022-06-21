L-R: Segun Oloyede, Chukwuemeka Nwaoama, Mobolaji Johnson, Aishat Ibrahim and award presenter Prof. Johnson

Nigeria’s revolutionary digital lender, Liberty Assured Limited, is closing the mid-year 2022 with an unprecedented renaissance accomplishment sprouting from its passionate entrepreneurship in digital lending.

Liberty Assured CEO, Mr. Oritsetinmeyin Igbene, won the Africa Most Respected Leadership Personality of the Year 2022 Award held on Saturday, 18 June 2022 at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos. This is the fourth in a row of prestigious awards Liberty Assured has bagged in a year, having won an Excellence Award, Outstanding Digital Lending Company of the Year 2021 from Marketing Edge as well as BusinessDay BAFI Digital Lender Award in 2021.

The Africa Most Respected Leadership Personality of the Year 2022 Award was given to Liberty Assured Limited CEO for his overwhelming business creativity, acumen, workplace intelligence, authentic leadership, opportunities management, world-class dexterity with a transcript of performance among others.

The company has consistently improved in many business approaches as it relates to high and impactful customer experience, product development, customer retention strategy, talents management, innovative loan processing, market threats management, increasing credit management transactions, with dynamic key business outcomes.

Speaking at the Awards, Dave Agwazi, publisher of National Mandate Newspapers, said, “Liberty Assured CEO won the Africa Most Respected Leadership Personality of the Year for his capability to solve a big challenge of how public sector employees can access funding digitally within few hours bereft of the problems of digital theft and consolidated requirements, the company has indeed brought a great revolution to the market”

The National Mandate Merit Awards, is the most prestigious recognition event for outstanding performing CEOs in Africa’s industrial and real sectors, focuses on recognizing and celebrating people and organisations that have achieved distinction in the delivery of business innovation across the entire client and customer spectrum.

Liberty Assured continues to unlock new market potentials by embarking on an innovative ecosystem that exhibits financial inclusion, technically optimizes business processes across the business value-chain. The company illuminates business processes by projecting actionable insights in edge computing, machine learning, and hyper personalization for the benefit of customers, employees and its entire ecosystem.

The Accountant, Mr. Johnson Abe who represented Liberty Assured CEO Mr. Oritsetinmeyin Igbene, in his award acceptance speech, said “the award evolved as an essence of innovation, strategy and technology and was a proof of the compass to have the business conversation of innovative digital lending any day and any time with our potential clients…”

“We thank the Almighty God for this special award recognition that cuts across Africa. Thanks to the panel and organizers of the National Mandate Merit Award for its wide market observation of Africa’s digital lending sector and trend. Liberty Assured is not just inspired by lofty goals but we manage the market with friendly and accessible products that have easy customer journey for swift deal closing by fixing our customers’ finances right from any location,” Igbene said.

“We are consistently geared towards helping our client world adapt to fast changes around them, by bridging the gap between the financially excluded and the unbanked, giving them the beautiful opportunity to migrate to the next level by purchasing target home needs, personalized needs and so on, such that their dreams can come true, helping our clients achieve the unimaginable,” the CEO said.

Liberty Assured has become Nigeria’s purposeful digital lending partner. The organisation exists to serve a meaningful purpose. A purpose that customers and employees always connect with. Liberty Assured has a strong purpose of transformation, with a strong niche for striving for something better – a better world, a better way to do business and whatever is important to the business of Liberty Assured. The Company’s purpose is about creating a positive impact, for individuals, for communities, for society and for our planet. Ultimately, the organization’s purpose is about delivering more than profits.

Some of the company’s products are:

* Liberty Ease, a core digital lending product that caters to the financial needs of public servants in states and Federal Government parastatals across the country via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data.

* Liberty Cred – This is a mobile app and a loan product that provides mobile access of the Liberty Nano loan offering and is accessible to Liberty Assured customers across the country.

* WhisperSMS – an A2P communication tool that enables our Users connect to their customers by fostering business communication through promotional and transactional messaging. The core service is to provide customers SMS messaging opportunities with a Mobile app solution that provides messaging-on-the-go thereby giving users opportunities to connect at all time. Other channels that are offered by the business includes Voice & email messaging as well.

* Liberty Rebirth, a business solutions and enhancement business process that helps drive business growth within the MSME sector and avail loan offering up to N500,000 to help Micro SMEs with working capital to remain in business as an integral part of the economy.

Yetunde Saba, the company’s executive director, who provides leadership for the Human Capital and Corporate Affairs division, said in an interview that “the firm has a team of amazing staff that possess the creator mindset, whereby everyone has a goal to be creative and is encouraged to bring something new to the table as ideas rules the world. Our economic force is geared to unleash products that persuade the market to indulge in our business acumen…”

Saba further added, “in the third quarter of year 2022, we have a plan to launch a new product called Liberty Pay Plus, a special POS enterprise that empowers micro SMEs to get a POS and manage a POS shop with an opportunity to earn =N=300,000 monthly. The product also avails the POS Micro SME operator a loan of up to =N=500,000 to support the business. This product shall be a massive employment creation opportunity for Nigeria’s youth population.” She enjoined the public to look forward to embracing Liberty Pay Plus as Nigeria’s enterprise solution for Micro and Small Businesses.