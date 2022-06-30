By Adeleye Oluwaremilekun

“Let me see you, go low low low buga won”

Since the amazing singer, Kizz Daniel released the feel-good song Buga(Lo lo lo) featuring the fantastic singer/dancer, Tekno on 4th May 2022, the song has been the fans’ favourite; with listening and streams from all over the world, massive ratings and undoubtedly the biggest song in Nigeria.

It has surely lived up to its’ deserved hype and the video has now recorded over 11 million views on Youtube – a week after its official release.

In recent weeks, Social media have been trending & dazzling with creative dance steps to the trending Buga Dance Challenge.

Netizens on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok have participated in the challenge with #buga garnering 1.9 million posts on Instagram and over 6 million interactions on Facebook. Buga is the hit song everyone currently vibes to; From young, old, men and women, to people on the streets, at parties and all over social media.

Fans, celebrities, influential people such as Former Ballon D’Or Winner & Current President of Liberia: George Obong Weah, Former Minister of Transportation: Rotimi Amaechi and music lovers from all over the world are all vibing to this incredible

tune.

Kizz Daniel did not disappoint his fans as the much-anticipated video is a masterclass of art. The carnival-like themed video was the perfect fit for such a wonderful feel-good party vibe as “Buga”. It wasn’t surprising that the video garnered 2 million views in 24 hours and is currently the No.1 trending Nigerian video on Youtube with over 11 million views.

Surely, Kizz Daniel & Tekno can also “Buga” as their hard work paid off quite nicely.

Why “Buga” Video is so significant?

The video is artistic, colourful, entertaining, impactful, and filled with a lot of significant meanings. Kizz Daniel and Tekno show how we should celebrate ourselves for the hard work, resilience, and dedication that yields success for us. Kizz Daniel recently explained the meaning of the song as he stated that: “As long as people work hard to make legitimate money, they should be proud to flaunt their wealth.”

The setting of “Buga” video is in a carnival-like environment with beautiful ladies, young boys, men and women all dancing and vibing to the amazing tune. Everyone is cheered up to celebrate as they all “Wake Up & Gbera”. Young boys come out to play football, everyone is having fun and gorgeous ladies dressed in a colourful and artistic attire serenade us with fantastic dance-moves.

This carnival-themed video symbolizes why we must all “Go low low & Buga” after a long day of hard-work and our successful strides.

The fantastic video directed by the renowned director, TG Omori symbolizes celebration and jamboree which was clearly depicted with high class, exquisiteness, finesse and pulchritude. A masterclass of art that inspires everyone to vibe and party. The video is likely inspired by Kizz Daniel’s recent tweet as he wished he had the opportunity of performing the hit song “Buga” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He tweeted: “God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen #qatar2022worldcup.” That was depicted in the festival-themed video with flags of different nations that qualified for the Mundial flying high.

The music video also features famous skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Oga Sabinus who is seen holding up the Cameroon flag and dancing with it.

“Buga” video is significant for appreciation of the beauty of art, colourful celebrations, beautiful costumes, great dance steps, fun and partying from daytime till night. Kizz Daniel gave a fantastic performance in the video and Tekno went the “Miles” with the

phenomenal dance steps he is renowned for.

Everyone in the video danced hard as they all “raised up their shoulder” to Buga. Music fans all over the world have been vibing to this hit song for weeks and Kizz Daniel rewarded them with a fantastic video that clearly celebrates art in its typical and unique form.

So I say, “You don work, you don try try”

“You suppose to dey jaiye jaiye”

To those that get worried about haters who malign them for their diligence, genuine service, hard work, dedication and success, Kizz Daniel and Tekno have a message for you- Celebrate yourself always because hard work is underrated.

“Let me see you, go low low low buga won”.