Leading Nigerian institutions Commit to the growth of the Nigerian Leather Industry

…Sponsors Lagos Leather Fair 5

In a bid to highlight the positive impact the leather industry has on Nigeria’s economy, leading Nigerian institutions have expressed their unwavering commitment to the growth of the leather sector through the sponsorship of Lagos Leather Fair 5 (LLF5), which will be held on the 11th and 12th of June 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

This sponsorship support will enable the creation of a platform intended to identify and cultivate the untapped potential within the Nigerian leather industry, which is one of the primary goals of LLF.

LLF provides this platform for leather enthusiasts and key stakeholders across the African leather industry, bringing them all under one roof to showcase their creativity, skills, and talent. It offers a stunningly curated experience, featuring exquisite made-in-Africa leather products. The convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Mrs. Femi Olayebi, continues to encourage stakeholders within the leather value chain to foster an environment where collaboration and conversations can bring about opportunities, ideas and ultimately, growth within the sector.

She says, “Having played in the leather sector over the years, we have always advocated for solid partnerships and collaborations amongst key stakeholders. We believe that the support leveraged from each other will continuously drive the industry forward, unlock its untapped potential and most likely position it to be the next cash cow for Nigeria. For this year’s fair, we are overwhelmed by the level of support received from leading organisations spread across diverse sectors. It is interesting to know that there are organisations that are not only interested in the growth of the leather industry from afar but are willing to partner with stakeholders to promote and improve the sector. We are especially thankful to Bank of Industry, Afrexim Bank, Providus Bank, Leadway Assurance, Alitheia Capital, and SystemSpecs for putting their weights behind us, to improve the Nigerian leather industry.”

According to Mrs Olayebi, “during the 2-day exhibition, we will hold thought-provoking conversations that will pave the way for the industry. We will also have live atelier sessions, masterclasses, and catwalks with over 50 brands showcasing their products at the exhibition. All of this would not have been possible without our sponsors and media partners – PulseNG, Cool FM, Wazobia, and Nigeria Info.”

Since its inception in 2017, the Lagos Leather Fair has continued to drive industry-specific conversations amongst key stakeholders in the leather space, and continuously works to change the narrative within this space across not only Nigeria but Africa at large.

Leading Nigerian institutions Commit to the growth of the Nigerian Leather Industry

…Sponsors Lagos Leather Fair 5

In a bid to highlight the positive impact the leather industry has on Nigeria’s economy, leading Nigerian institutions have expressed their unwavering commitment to the growth of the leather sector through the sponsorship of Lagos Leather Fair 5 (LLF5), which will be held on the 11th and 12th of June 2022, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

This sponsorship support will enable the creation of a platform intended to identify and cultivate the untapped potential within the Nigerian leather industry, which is one of the primary goals of LLF.

LLF provides this platform for leather enthusiasts and key stakeholders across the African leather industry, bringing them all under one roof to showcase their creativity, skills, and talent. It offers a stunningly curated experience, featuring exquisite made-in-Africa leather products. The convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Mrs. Femi Olayebi, continues to encourage stakeholders within the leather value chain to foster an environment where collaboration and conversations can bring about opportunities, ideas and ultimately, growth within the sector.

She says, “Having played in the leather sector over the years, we have always advocated for solid partnerships and collaborations amongst key stakeholders. We believe that the support leveraged from each other will continuously drive the industry forward, unlock its untapped potential and most likely position it to be the next cash cow for Nigeria. For this year’s fair, we are overwhelmed by the level of support received from leading organisations spread across diverse sectors. It is interesting to know that there are organisations that are not only interested in the growth of the leather industry from afar but are willing to partner with stakeholders to promote and improve the sector. We are especially thankful to Bank of Industry, Afrexim Bank, Providus Bank, Leadway Assurance, Alitheia Capital, and SystemSpecs for putting their weights behind us, to improve the Nigerian leather industry.”

According to Mrs Olayebi, “during the 2-day exhibition, we will hold thought-provoking conversations that will pave the way for the industry. We will also have live atelier sessions, masterclasses, and catwalks with over 50 brands showcasing their products at the exhibition. All of this would not have been possible without our sponsors and media partners – PulseNG, Cool FM, Wazobia, and Nigeria Info.”

Since its inception in 2017, the Lagos Leather Fair has continued to drive industry-specific conversations amongst key stakeholders in the leather space, and continuously works to change the narrative within this space across not only Nigeria but Africa at large.