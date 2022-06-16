.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

MAC ARTHUR Foundation yesterday took a swipe at the nation’s National Assembly, saying that laws made by them since 1999 were not having impacts on Nigerians.

Mac Arthur also said that despite the fact that about N100trn in the appropriation acts had been spent from 1999 to date, the population of the out of school children had risen from 10.5million to 18million.

The foundation lamented that certain legislation that could have positive impacts in the lives of Nigerians were actually passed and signed into law but never implemented.

According to the International Development Partner, the non impact of these laws exist inspire of the trillions of naira approved in the appropriation acts that had so far been passed and assented to.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the Policy Dialogue on Situating Constituency Projects in the 2023 Electioneering Campaigns organised by the Order Paper Advocacy Initiative, the Country’s Deputy Director of the global agency, Dayo Olaide said, “You can talk about the Public Procurement Law which was never there. You can talk about the anti-corruption Act and the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Nigerian Extractive Transparency Initiative Act and several important legislations that are in place.

“The significance of any law is not in the paper that has been signed. It is in the impact that it is able to make in the lives of the ordinary Nigerians and I think that is why the biggest deficit is.

“When you look at our education or health sectors, it is difficult to argue that there has been progress even though we can see progress in the number of laws, whether at federal or state, there has been progress in all of these areas.

“Now, I did a very quick back of the envelope calculation there. Between 1999 and as we speak, the Nigeria’s Federal Government has budgeted over N100trillion.

“This year 2022, It is N17trillion, last year N13trillion, 2020 – N11trillion, 2019 – N8trillion, that is already over N40trillion.

“Between 1999 and 2018, it budgeted over N63trillion – that is the Federal Government. But within that same period, out of school children rose from 10.5million to 18million.

“So ask the question, where are those over N100 trillion gone to. So my first observation is to say that when we score ourselves as lawmakers, we should go beyond legislative activities that we able to engage in – the laws that we are able to give to Nigerians.

“When the National Assembly passes the Appropriation, it is a law but the effect and impact of that appropriation will never be felt by the ordinary Nigerians unless it is implemented and there are clear indicators that are human-centred to show the extent at which they are actually impacting us.”

Dayo Olaide who noted that it was not enough for the lawmakers to praise themselves for achieving the January to December budget cycle when Nigerians were not feeling the impact of the fiscal documents they are producing, said, “It is success and progress, yes, we should commend the National Assembly for doing that but Nigerians are not concerned about those passages.

“Nigerians when they wake up every morning, they are asking themselves, what does this budget mean for me as a person.”

Also speaking, the representative of BudgIt, Adewale Adejola who lampooned the lawmakers for not capturing the people they represent effectively in their various constituency projects, said, “On the issue of representation, we have 469 federal lawmakers, we also governors, House of Assembly members and local government chairmen and councillors.

“It so disheartening that still, people’s need are not being captured in the communities.

“Sometimes, the legislators don’t even know the situation of the people they are representing.

“That is why needs assessment is important. With our Tracker department we monitor constituency projects in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We have the understanding of what is actually happening across the country. We also see that empowerment projects take more than 60 per cent of the N100billion allocation for constituency projects every year.”

He alleged that principal officers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, usually allocate the largest share of the constituency projects to themselves, adding, “The principal officers like the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senate Leader and his counterpart in the House etc, take the largest share of the constituency projects.

“Like the Speaker, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, his share of projects is more that that of lawmakers from two states combined.

“I stay in Lagos and if I measure the developments in the Federal constituency that he represents, the funds being allocated to the zonal intervention project cannot be compared to the projects on ground. So people don’t know.”