By Harris Emanuel

Uyo—All is not well in the family of late Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), as sponsors of his biography are claiming over N1 billion as compensations from the family for allegedly taking over their intellectual property.

In a suit before an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, the claimants, Usienemfon Akpakpan and Umanah James are praying the court to grant them N1.2 billion as damages to recover expenses incurred to sponsor the biography of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, entitled “Leadership Footprints of Idongesit Nkanga,” slated for launch one month to his sudden death.

The defendants, Princewill Daniel, Mrs. Mosunsola Idongesit, Elder Amanam Nkanga, who is the chairman, executors of the will of the deceased, Jacob Udobang , secretary executors of the same will and Etietop Nkanga were accused of secretly launching the said biography and making several millions of naira without the consent of sponsors of the biography.

The defendants were also accused of breaching the memorandum of understanding relating to the production of the contentious biography and defacing the title cover just to short change the sponsors.

Counsel to the defendants, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN, asked the court for the adjournment of the matter to July 26, 2022, as the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants were absent from court, a request which Justice Archibong Archibong granted.

Nwoko, who addressed newsmen after the court hearing, said the matter was a family feud that can be settled out of court and urged parties to allow the deceased, who was a statesman to rest in peace.