By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government disclosed that it has spent over N23.6 billion on construction and upgrade of critical infrastructure in the education sector in the last three years.

It noted that efforts were geared towards giving comprehensive teaching in the schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, stated this at EQUAL Education Summit, on Thursday, organised in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Education and Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, held in Lagos.

According to Adefisayo, “In the last three years we have spent N23.6 billion on our upgraded infrastructure in the education sector. The projects covered not less than a total number of 1,036 schools in the state.’’

The commissioner also stated that N1.1bn was spent on the fees of students who partook in the West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, in 2021, adding the same amount of money would also be paid for the students this year.

She explained that out of the money spent, 1,449 unique projects representing 51 percent were carried out which included: 96,334 dual unit furniture adding that it covered 1,036 schools.

Adefisayo said, “The State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu started transforming existing schools so that they are conducive for learning. In 10 years, people will pass by the schools and be proud of them.”

She listed some of the schools to include: Veteran School, Agege, Elemoro School in Ibeju-Lekki, Ogonbo School which was built with toilets for the physically challenged pupils

Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGI, Abosede George, said the Summit, “presents a veritable platform to showcase the strides of the state’s Ministry of Education in improving the education system and opening up opportunities for public private partnership interventions and mutually beneficial investments across the education value chain in Lagos State.”

Abosede added, “One of the primary essences of governance in a democratic society is to create an environment where common values of literacy are instilled. Ambitions for this effort are essentially captured in the SDGs 4 which aims to ‘ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’.

“The roadmap to achieving the targets of this ubiquitous agenda requires deliberate discussions and debates. There are new knowledge horizons and opportunities for strengthened solidarity and partnerships to meet the interdependent challenges of sustainable education and deliver genuine impact in the society.”