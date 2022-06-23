By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has directed owners of slaughter houses and Abattoir operators in the state to embrace the process of circular economy, where waste generated in abattoirs will be converted into other uses as a means to tackle various global challenges.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello gave the urge on Thursday, during a one day workshop on Environmental Management in Abattoirs and Slaughter Houses in Lagos State, themed “Circular Economy: Conversion of Abattoir Waste to wealth ” held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja.

Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, added that such global challenges which need to be tackled include: climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, pollution among others.

He explained that routine monitoring of the Abattoirs and Slaughter houses/slabs by officials of this Ministry has established that over 3000 cattle are slaughtered daily in over 50 identified slaughter slabs/houses across the state.

“It has been observed that operators of these facilities often have difficulties in disposing, treating and processing the waste generated in an environmentally acceptable manner thereby allowing untreated wastewater to eventually finds its way into the natural water bodies.”

He added that poor handling of other wastes such as the cow dung, bones, blood and others result in different degrees of environmental degradation and pollution.

Bello added that also associated with the poor waste management in abattoirs is biodiversity loss that affects the food chain, increase the Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) of the natural water bodies due to promotion of bacterial growth thereby depriving other aquatic organisms of the much needed oxygen for survival.

He stressed that poor animal waste management contributed to environmental pollution such as underground water pollution, air pollution, odour nuisance, soil pollution leading to transmission of diseases to human. (Zoonosis).

Bello said the accumulation of Cow dungs, Paunch contents and bones would encourage the build-up of methane gas, Green House Gas that causes depletion of the ozone layer and invariably causes global warming.