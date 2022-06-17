Theodor Opara

ALREADY in standard specification, the Lamborghini Huracán STO is the most radical and sportiest street-legal version of this model series ever. In order to make the “Super Trofeo Omologato,” which is what the acronym STO stands for, even more dynamic and thrilling, the world’s leading refinement specialist for super sports cars NOVITEC has developed tailor-made tuning components.

They include naked-carbon components and forged NOVITEC NL4 centerlock wheels developed in cooperation with Vossen, whose staggered combination of 20- and 21-inch rims on the front and rear axle adds further emphasis to the wedge shape of the two-seater. The height-adjustable NOVITEC sport springs and the coilover suspension with adjustable ride height and damping are calibrated specifically to this tire/wheel combination.

The outstanding traits of the NOVITEC high-performance exhaust systems for the naturally aspirated V-10 engine are sound and performance optimization. Versions of the exhausts made from particularly lightweight INCONEL are also available. Lightweight, yet high-strength carbon-fiber composite accounts for 75 percent of the bodywork of the Huracán STO, which underlines its extremely sporty focus. The NOVITEC designers developed matching, tailor-made naked-carbon elements that perfectly round off the racing looks.

The sides of the mid-engined sports car can be upgraded with the NOVITEC rocker panels. They give the lightweight-construction Huracán an even lower and sleeker stance, and thanks to the much larger than stock air intakes in front of the rear wheels also optimize cooling of the rear brakes.