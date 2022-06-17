By Gabriel Olawale

The management of Lahor Music, a record company based in Nigeria and Texas, USA has unveiled the label’s debut signee, Toheeb Adebayo Yekini who goes by the stage name 7Teen.

In a statement signed by Lahor Music CEO, Princepaul Orobosa Agbonlahor announced the signing of 7Teen to fans while describing the young artiste as industry’s biggest revelation in few months to come.

He posted a short video of 7Teen’s musical rendition and captioned on his social media page and captioned it; “Not only talented but special. Guys, help me welcome 7Teen to Lahor Music. We going global and this is about to be industry biggest revelation of all time. Watch this space”.

Meanwhile, 7Teen has confirmed the deal with Lahor Music on his social media page. The singer revealed that his new working relationship with Lahor music is a dream come true and he is looking forward to achieving greatness on the new journey.

In his words; “So excited to be the first signee of Lahor Music, this is definately a dream come true for me. By God’s Grace, we are achieving greatness.”

7Teen is an Afro-beat artist who was born and raised in the neighborhood of Ajegunle. He has an established track record of lyrical brilliance and superb vocal delivery.