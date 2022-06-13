Drama ensued at an event on Sunday when Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and Lagos socialite Omolara Olukotun, founder of the famous brand, Larrit Shoe Village (LSV) engaged in a physical fight.

In a video that has gone viral now, Omolara was captured as she threw a bottle at Mercy who screamed helplessly.

It was gathered that Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo were at the event together when Omolara flared up and threw the bottle at Mercy.

The cause of their fight was not revealed.

Instagram Blogger, Gistlover who posted the video assured to provide more information to readers.

He said “Watch the moment Larrit throw Mercy Aigbe igo orobo (bottle) at the party before the proper fight come happen come happen earlier today.

“Na like this I want dey throw people igo orobo now, you talk, you collect, you talk, igo orobo ontop your head, no time. Even Iyabo wey like vawulence run when she see real life Bottle, anybody go collect bottle for head. Mood till the end of this year by God’s grace. I come in peace. Full details of the fight later”.

