Interact Club of Federal College of Education (Technical) Secondary School , Akoka , Lagos holds maiden edition of Interact Day celebration in Lagos State.

Interact Club of FCETSS , is one the Rotary Club of Lagos sponsored Interact Clubs, held its maiden edition of Interact Day Celebration on June 9, 2022 at the Popoola Hall

The event brought together members of Interact Clubs and students from six secondary schools in Lagos, namely; Federal College of Education (Technical) Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos; Igbobi College, Yaba , Lagos; Lafiaji Senior Secondary School; Dowen College Lagos; King’s College and Queen’s College, Lagos.

The event was themed ‘Defying the Odds by making a difference’. It featured Debate, Address by Keynote Speaker , Quiz, Poetry, Awards, Pageant , choreography, Cultural dance etc. Delivering her welcome address , the Club President , Interactor Timileyin Akinwale , expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Lagos and the School Management for the support given to the club in the course of the year . Rotarian Yomi Awoyemi, Rotary Club of Lagos’ Director of Youth Service in his address , highlighted all projects and activities of Rotary Club of Lagos targeted at the Youths in the current Rotary year including sponsorship of 60 Participants to Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Programme , Building of Classrooms for Schools, Construction of borehole for schools and communities , Creating parks and gardens , building and equipping of School library, Workshop on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Arts (STEAMi) etc which rank Rotary Club of Lagos high in the area of youth Development and Youth service activities. Just recently, about 50 Interactors were sponsored to the 2022 District Interact Conference.

Rotary Abayomi Musa, Speaking on behalf of the President Rotary Club of Lagos, charged the youths to take advantage of all the Programs of the club for their development and be committed to the ideals of Interact club.

During the program, distinguished individuals who have contributed immensely to the youth development in the community were also recognized with Humanitarian Service Awards by the Interact Club. They include Mrs Hairat Ade Balogun, former Commissiner for Justice, Lagos state and Past President Rotary Club of Lagos, Dr. Olumide Osborne Phillips ( Past President, Rotary Club Lagos) , Rtn Ayo Oni ( Past ICAN President.

Other Awardee includes Rotarian Past President Tolu Onalaja , Rtn Ayotunde Coker , and Rtn Olayinka Oladunjoye,

The President, Rotary Club of Lagos , Babawale Agbeyangi and the Director of Youth Service, Rtn Yomi Awoyemi also bagged awards in recognition of their contributions towards the youth development, In the same vein an award was also given to the best graduating Student of the School in the last academic session , Bashua Oyinkansola while Interactor Mbah Kelechi emerged as the FCETSS Interactor of the Year.

The event had in attendance the District Interact Representative, and the District Interact Representative -Elect , Rotarians , Rotaractors , Awardees, the School Principal , Vice Principal and Members of staff of the host School including some members of Parent / Teachers Association.

Interact Day 2022 was an outstanding event that showcased the brilliance and intelligence of the young people in our community.

Keynote address was delivered by Rtn Dr. Monisola Adanijo as she spoke on the topic “ Dangers of Drug Abuse”.

In a statement released by Rtn Yomi Awoyemi, Chair, Youth Service Committee ,

Rotary Club of Lagos, the Board and members of the Interact Club of FCETSS expressed gratitude to everyone whose contribution and support made the event a success.