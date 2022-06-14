By Biodun Busari

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital city has ranked the worst state with the rate of unemployment having 1.85 million people without jobs in 2020, a report by Statisense has revealed.

According to the report, two states from the oil-rich South-South region, Rivers and Akwa Ibom are the second and third most difficult places where Nigerians are facing unemployment crisis with 1.64 million and 1.26 million unemployed people respectively.

Quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as its source, Statisense revealed the aforementioned figures on its Twitter page on Monday in a post titled: ‘Unemployed People per State – Top 8 States’.

UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE PER STATE – TOP 8 STATES



1 Lagos — 1.85m

2 Rivers — 1.64m

3 A/Ibom — 1.26m

4 Kaduna — 1.11m

5 Imo — 1.10m

6 C/river — 998K

7 Anambra — 951K

8 Adamawa — 900K



How many Youths?



Take national average of 42.5% youth unemployment rate….#StatiSense

(NBS, 2020) — StatiSense (@StatiSense) June 13, 2022

It went further to disclose Kaduna, a North-West state as the fourth with a total 1.11 million unemployed populace while Imo State, a Southeastern state, comes close as fifth with 1.10 million jobless people.

The sixth, seventh and eighth states on the unemployment log are Cross River, Anambra and Adamawa with 998,000 people, 951,000 and 900,000 unemployed people deferentially.

The data consulting agency concludes, based on the report, that the national average of 42.5% is the youth unemployment rate.

“Nigeria’s Youth Unemployment rate is 42.5% – that’s, over 4 out of every 10 Nigerian youths that can work and available to work could not find work. (NBS, 2020),” Statisense tweeted.