By Adesina Wahab

Thirteen teachers and school administrators were on Wednesday honoured with brand new cars and other prizes, as Lagos State marked the 2021 Annual Teachers’ Merit Award.

The lucky winners were Adenike Ojo, Adeola Adefemi, Bolanle Alamu, Fausat Adegeye, Folashade Oyedeji, Lukman Agbabiaka and Michael Ayoola.

Others were Olubukola Dosumu, Olusegun Muftau, Oluseyi Amao, Omolayo Fadayomi, Soji Megbowon and Yahya Adesokan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the teaching profession and education were critical to the society to be left in the lurch.

“Today has been an eventful day for me and the state. Earlier today, we inaugurated the Vetland Junior International School, Agege which is the first modular, digitized school in the country. Our focus on education is in line with our belief that education is the fulcrum that would ensure a better society. Today’s event is to promote merit and encourage healthy competition among our teachers.

“When we held the first edition last year, some people thought it was a fluke. Last year we gave out salon cars but now we are giving out 13 brand new sport utility vehicles. Recognising teachers is to help promote world class education in our state. I am happy to tell you that our huge investment in EkoEXCEL has been justified by the evaluation that was done.

“Over 15,000 teachers have been skilled up through local and international training. Also, our performance in WAEC exam has improved. In 2020, we had 38.79%, but in 2021, we had 81% which is inclusive of credit passes in English and Mathematics. We are not expecting anything less this year.

“In February this year, we started the Comprehensive High School programme with 12 schools and we want the figure to hit at least 50 this year. The programme is meant to set our students on their career paths. We will continue to increase budgetary allocations to education and take the welfare of teachers as priority,”he said.

The governor also commended private school owners for the support.

The Guest Speaker, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, who is also the Chairman, Teach for Nigeria, said education has taken a new dimension with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged teachers to innovate and adapt to the new trend.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for living up to his promise of rewarding teachers in the state.

She said 3,529 applications were received out of which 22 got to the semi final stage.

The Chairman, Nomination Committee, Mrs Lai Koiki, explained that the applications were screened at four stages and the exercise done in transparent manner.

She announced that two of last year’s winners went ahead to win national and international honours.