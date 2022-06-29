.

.As Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele on list

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In line with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s guidelines on elections, Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced process for the selection of running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

A Nollywood actress, Olufunke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, was said to make the top on the list of other four names as the potential running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Jandor.

According to a yet to be confirmed report, among the shortlisted names are: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

Recall that picture of Jandor and Akindele had gone viral last Friday, purported to have chosen Akindele the Nollywood actress had been chosen as the deputy governorship candidate.

However, it was gathered that the actress was only nominated as a potential running mate while the decision on who will run with the governorship candidate is yet to be determined.

According to a statement from the campaign organisation of Jandor, by Head Media and Communications, Gbenga Ogunleye, “At the moment (Wednesday.morning) the process of selection of a credible candidate who will add value to the ticket is ongoing and the organ of the party, as well as all critical stakeholders, are involved in the process.”

However, two of the shortlisted candidates – Rhodes-Vivour and Kolawole – are from Lagos West, the same senatorial district with Jandor, hence reducing their chances.

Yeye Shobajo and Funke Akindele are from East while Balogun is from Lagos Central.