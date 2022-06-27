L-R: Area Manager (Island), Mrs Grace Ewewie; Head of Operations, Mrs Victoria Oboh; The Managing Director/CEO, Mr Rasheed Jaiyeola; Restaurant Manager (Ikorodu outlet), Mr Babatunde Akinyemi; Projects Head, Mr Teslim Ogunsesan and the Contact Center Manager, Mr Uwem Essiet.

The Ayangbure of Ikorodu Kingdom, HRM Alayeluwa Oba (Engr.) Kabiru Adewale ShotobiAdegorushen V has called for the establishment of more hospitality and tourism businesses in the town.

The Monarch was speaking at the Grand Opening of a new Bukka Hut outlet which opened on Ayangburen Road in Ikorodu, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022.

The Oba, who was the special guest of honour at the launch, noted that the presence of more restaurants and hospitality businesses in Ikorodu would create a positive image for the ancient town, being one of the most populous Local Governments in Lagos State.

According to him, “Bukka Hut Restaurant is at the centre of Ikorodu town and for the first time, people that come in to visit will have a taste of what Bukka Hut presents. Now, many people will not have to go far away to experience quality Nigerian delicacies and it will create a good image for everyone in Ikorodu and impact the town. Food is very important, and the people will want more establishments like this.”

The Managing Director/CEO of Bukka Hut Restaurant, Mr Rasheed Jaiyeola, while speaking at the launch of the 15th Bukka Hut outlet noted that the choice of Ikorodu was because of its population diversity, upbeat commercial activity and the exponential growth being witnessed in the community.

“We realised that Ikorodu is a traditional town with rapid development and has a populace that is receptive towards new things. The establishment of this branch here is to fulfil the food craving of its residents and business who desire to have a taste of homemade Nigerian meals in a very hygienic ambience,” Mr Jaiyeola said.

He further stated one of the brand’s promises to customers is providing them with delicious meals paired with a superior customer experience adding that the new Ikorodu outlet will consistently meet and surpass their expectations.

He stated, “our entire team is equipped with highly skilled people who have the requisite training to deliver on their jobs optimally. We always prioritise the satisfaction of our customers and ensure that our customers’ needs are always fulfilled after patronising us.”

The Managing Director further disclosed that the Outlet would have a suya & grill spot which would open later to complement the operations of the Restaurant and plans are underway to extend the brand’s operations to other locations in order to meet the brand’s growing demand and patronage.

The outlet will operate dine-in as well as delivery services to customers using its advanced delivery operations to provide value to customers who are unable to physically visit the outlet for the purchase of their meals.