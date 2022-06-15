To further drive growth within the Nigerian leather sector whilst also educating and creating maximum visibility for leading leather players across Africa, key stakeholders spread across Sub-Saharan Africa gathered at the just concluded Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) 5 to discuss the road map to the future of the leather industry.

The 2-day event which sought to reiterate the potential economic impact of the leather sector on the Nigerian economy had in attendance over 2000 key stakeholders including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, Ex-Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and members from several Federal Ministries, Bank of Industry, Trade bodies, financial institutions, Leather designers, players in the leather ecosystem as well as local and international investors.

Speaking at the fair, the Convener of the Lagos Leather Fair, Femi Olayebi, expressed her delight about the large gathering and the quality of conversations had at the fair. She said ”It has been a delight for us to once again hold a physical edition of Lagos Leather Fair, and we are extremely pleased with the success recorded. The crowds poured in across the two-day event in droves, and it is a testament to the value that the finished leather goods sector for the wider industry if properly harnessed. For five years now, we have constantly provided a platform for leather and lifestyle enthusiasts and industry players to come together, to enhance visibility for the industry, whilst also championing conversations on how to move the industry forward. And this year, despite the impact of the pandemic, we have seen that industry players have continues to hone their craftsmanship, their skills, and their innovation, in order to drive the shift that we need to make the industry’s potential a reality. we are glad to have created this platform to showcase some of the country’s wins and economic prosperity. Some exhibitors who have been with us from the very first edition have now metamorphosed into international phenomenons, driving a positive Made-in-Nigeria narrative on the global stage.”

Speaking further, she also said “As we round up year five with much excitement and optimism, the work continues — we are determined to continue to seek out ways to pull all the necessary thought leaders, policymakers and key players together to keep changing the narrative and advancing the necessary conversations.”.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo said “We are proud of the good works of Lagos Leather Fair over the past 5 years, they have created a solid platform where everyone within the leather ecosystem can meet up and hold conversations on how to move the industry forward. The result of this has become very visible with the growing attention gained by the industry and increased collaboration amongst players. For us as a ministry, we will continuously drive support till the potential of the leather industry is fully harnessed in Nigeria.”

The fair also featured masterclass conversations that addressed the challenges of cross-border payments for SMEs, the role of the AFCFTA in aiding intra-African, and ways to enhance growth for businesses within the leather industry. Speakers were drawn from all sectors of the economy across finance, policy, manufacturing, and consultancy.

With the massive potential hidden within the hide and skin manufacturing sector and its impact on Nigeria’s economy, the Lagos Leather Fair has continued to lead the conversation aimed at changing the narrative within the industry across Nigeria and Africa at large.