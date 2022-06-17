By Kingsley Omonobi

Police in Abuja Friday found a resident of the FCT, Safiyanu Amira, the lady who raised the alarm on Twitter alleging that 17 persons, including three pregnant women and their children, were kidnapped randomly at the Apo district of Abuja by persons dressed on Police uniforms.

Recall that in a series of tweets, Amira alleged that she and the other victims were abducted at gunpoint after the gunmen came knocking on their doors and as soon as the door is opened, the men in police uniforms took them into a standby/waiting vehicle and later drove to unknown destinations.

She had also tweeted the locations of the alleged kidnappers, saying they did not know she was with a phone.

When contacted on the development on Tuesday, FCT Police Command had noted it was investigating the alleged abductions.

However, on Friday, in a statement, the FCT Police Command debunked the allegation of kidnapping noting that it had found Amira and she “is currently safe in Police custody.”

It said, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.”

“While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

“He enjoined the people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence.”