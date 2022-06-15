Lagos State Police Command has reacted to a report making the rounds on social media, in which it was alleged that a lady from California, United States raised an alarm and accused a yet-to-be-identified suspected Yahoo boy of bringing her to Nigeria using diabolical means.

Speaking on the incident via his Instagram handle, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin described the report as false narrative.

He wrote, “False narrative! The woman is German. She has been living with her husband in that same house since February 2019. They had a misunderstanding yesterday which necessitated neighbors intervening. The Police arrived on time and took her to the station.

“She declined to be taken to the German embassy. She insisted on going back home with her husband. The husband too very willingly made up with her. They are happily back home. Note: I deliberately left out the names to give them their privacy.”

The incident reportedly took place in Badagry, Lagos State.

However, recall that a video clip posted by by Instablog, a blogger on Instagram, claimed the lady came into the country three days ago but didn’t know she landed in her lover’s arm.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness whose voice can be heard in the video said the duo were taken to the home of a Baale in the community for further interrogation.

See Video Below: