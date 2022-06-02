.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Director General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organization, Dr. Doyin Okupe yesterday expressed confidence the Labour Party will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections.

Okupe, who stated while responding to questions from newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after his meeting with state executive members of Labour Party, and other stakeholders, said the two major political parties had disappointed Nigerians in the last 23 years of civil rule in the country.

He said, Nigerians are tired of the misrule, corruption, insecurity bedeviling the nation”.

The former Spokesman of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo assured Nigerians that Labour Party would return power back to the masses when it assumes power in 2023.

Okupe, who described the Labour Party as a sleeping giant but with electorate reservoir that is three times more than that of All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party put together, said “Labour Party in the scheme of things is still a small Party, but we are not unaware of that before we moved in. LP is a sleeping giant in actual facts, if we are to look at the true membership, the potential electorate reservoir of LP is more than 3 times of APC and PDP put together. We have NLC, TUC, NURTW, Professional bodies, etc, when you add all these together we have about 20million reserved voters that have affiliations directly with labour party, Our strategy: We need to reawaken the Nigerian Workers.

” The problem with the labour up till now is that it was formed not to take government, not to rule, but protect the rights and emoluments of workers. That has taken and preoccupied the minds and thoughts of the leadership of the labour over the years but we politicians that have sympathy for labour Party, who believes in the workers of this country and follow the mantra of Peter Obi, who says ”I want to change Nigeria from consumption to production, those who are involved in production are the workers, market women, farmers, Teachers and factory workers. We are coming now to work together to return power to those who it is originally belongs to: The Workers”.

Okupe, who said he has spent 42years in politics, added ” I can assess things, We will beat APC and PDP hands down because Nigerians are tired of the misrule, corruption, insecurity bedeviling the nation”.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the State Chairman and the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Com. Michael Ashade and Com. Abayomi Arambabi, described the visit of the Director General as timely mission that would further reinvigorate the party members to work harder and ensure victory for the party in the next year elections.

Also speaking, a frontline Governorship aspirant of Labour Party in the state, Dr. Kehinde Sogunle, informed the gathering of the series of meetings held with Labour unions, religious bodies, faith based organisations and students in the state as part of integrations, membership drives geared at ensuring victory for the party at the national and state levels

The former Commissioner for Finance described the Presidential flag bearer of the Party, Peter Obi as a straight forward man, whose leadership would be of greater and positive impacts in the lives of Nigerians.

” Those at Oke-Mosan are now afraid, they are in government. But we have people behind us, we are prepared and our structure is set. Ogun state is sure for Peter Obi” he stated.