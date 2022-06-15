The Labour Party (LP), Enugu State chapter has directed Local Government Executives of the party to embark on massive enlightenment of the rural dwellers ahead of the 2023 general elections.



The State Chairman of the party, Mr Casmir Agbo, gave the directive on Wednesday during a meeting with the new Executives of the 17 Local Government Area chapters.



Addressing journalists after the meeting, Agbo said that the meeting marked the beginning of mass mobilisation of the electorate in the state.



“The executives have been given the mandate to move into the nooks and crannies of their areas and sensitise the people about the activities of Labour Party.



“Though we are not entirely new as a political party, but we are aware that the bad leadership style of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over time has affected the psyche of voters in the state.



“We want to reinvigorate their appetite and hunger to participate in the electoral process.

“We want them to have hope in the new Nigeria which we are bringing on board.



“I tell you, it’s going to be a “Tsunami” in Enugu State, we have already taken over the state and the country,” he said.



Agbo, who doubles as the Governorship Candidate of the party, said the party would soon come out with a blueprint on how to govern the state, if voted into power.



He said that their aim was to permanently retire PDP in the state through good leadership that is accountable to the people.