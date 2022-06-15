The Labour Party (LP), Enugu State chapter has directed Local Government Executives of the party to embark on massive enlightenment of the rural dwellers ahead of the 2023 general election.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr Casmir Agbo, gave the directive on Wednesday during a meeting with the new Executives of the 17 Local Government Area chapters.

Addressing Journalists after the meeting, Agbo said that the meeting marked the beginning of mass mobilisation of the electorate in the state.

“The executives has been given the mandate to move into the nooks and cranny of their areas and sensitize the people about the activities of the Labor Party.

“Though we are not entirely new as political party, but, we are aware that the bad Leadership style of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over time has affected the psych of voters of the State.

“We want to reinvigorate their appetite and hunger to participate in the electoral process.

“We want them to have hope in the new Nigeria which we are bringing on board.

“I tell you it’s going to be a “Tsunami” in Enugu State, we have already taken over Enugu State and by extension Nigeria, ” he said.

Agbo, who doubles as the Governorship Candidate of the party, said the party would soon come out with a blueprint on how to govern Enugu State if elected.

He said that their aim was to retire PDP in Enugu State permanently through good leadership that is accountable to the people. (NAN)