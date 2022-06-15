By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The fourteen governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state have expressed their resolve to work together in unity with the candidate ahead of 2023 general elections, towards defeating the present administration in the state .

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by all the aspirants and the candidate after a meeting with the national leader of the party, in the state, Senator Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

In the statement which was made available to journalists in ilorin on Sunday,the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, and other governorship aspirants that participated in the governorship primaries promised not to disappoint the people of state saying, “we are determined to work with all leaders in the 16 local government areas to sell the candidate and the party programme to the electorate in our dear state”.

The aspirants noted,in the statement that,” arriving at a choice candidate was a rigorous and delicate process because all the aspirants are qualified for the post of Governor and have the backing of the people at home, particularly the constituents from the five local government areas in Kwara North Senatorial District.”

They added that the fact of a Kwara state governor from the Kwara North is beginning to be a reality, attributing the development to consensus-building, consultative, participatory, and all-inclusive approach adopted by the leadership of the party.

“All the aspirants commit themselves to work for the victory of the party in all elections from the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, federal, and state constituency representatives and particularly to support our gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Yaman Abdullahi in winning the next March polls.

“All the aspirants also agreed that the situation on ground is bigger than the ambition or personal interest of individuals. They agreed that the situation is about the present and future of their children. It is about their place in history.”added the statement.

They noted further that,” they all want history to record them as having supported a movement to save Kwara state and entrench equity, justice, development and inclusivity in the state so that when the history of the state is written, each of them will all have a good mention. They agreed to work together and give all their support to the efforts to rebuild the state.

“The aspirants also agree to contribute to the development of a solid campaign plan, strategy, road map, and other activities needed to secure victory for the party as it is obvious that the good people of Kwara state are tired of the bad governance and poor ethics that characterize the activities of the present administration in the state.”

In his response, Dr. Saraki commended the aspirants for agreeing to work together and uniting to save the state.

Saraki noted that what the PDP needs to win the next elections in Kwara state is to present a common front and ensure that they take the message of unity to all the wards across the state.

He promised his unflinching support for all the candidates of the party and urged all the aspirants to make maximum contributions to the coming campaigns.

He told all the aspirants that “when our party wins resoundingly in Kwara state as we are set to do, it will be obvious that we are all winners both those whose names are on the ballot and those who are not but have worked diligently for the victory of the party”.

The PDP governorship aspirants included Hon. Aliyu Ahman Pategi, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Bio, Prof. (Ambassador) Mohammed Gana Yisa, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi, Hon. Isa Bawa Adamu, Mallam Idris Imam Abubakar, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Ahmad, Hon. Ndanusa Kawu Adam, Comrade Abubakar Musa Shamaki, Mr. Ayo Joel, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, Alhaji M. M. Esanti, Baba Idris, Alhaji Alfa Muhammed Yahaya