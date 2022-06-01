.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Hon Bisi Kolawole has said that with him as governor of the State, workers and pensioners are assured of adequate welfare.

Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation (BKCO), Lere Olayinka, said in a statement that Kolawole, who was addressing labour leaders and pensioners in two separate meetings in Ado Ekiti today, said payment of workers salary should not be paraded as achievement of any government.

He berated the Dr Kayode Fayemi led All Progressives Congress (Congress) in the State for non-remittance of seven months deductions from workers salary, saying that “any government that is paying workers salary without paying deductions is only paying less than 40 percent of its wage bill.”

He promised that his government will not only pay salary of workers, all deductions will be paid as at when due.

Kolawole, who presented his six-point agenda to the workers union leaders emphasized on security of lives and properties as important to economic growth of the State, saying “It is only in a secured environment that economic activities can thrive and the situation in the State is such that people are even afraid to go to farm now for few of armed bandits.”

While addressing pensioners, the PDP governorship candidate assured that everything possible will be done to offset the arrears of pension and gratuity in the State.

He added that it was unacceptable for people who served the State meritoriously to be denied their entitlements.

Kolawole was accompanied to the meetings by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, former Deputy Governor; Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, former Southwest Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe; former Ambassador to Madagascar, Toye Olofintuyi, Deputy Governorship candidate, Barrister Kolapo Kolade; State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Lanre Omolase, among others.