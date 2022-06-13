.

By Biodun Busari

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Hon Bonka Garvan has died.

His death was disclosed on Monday via a Press Statement signed by the National Secretary of the party, Comrade Babatunde F. Alli.

Garvan was described as one of the best and patriotic stakeholders of PRP with outstanding qualities, virtues and sense of assiduity.

It reads, “It is with great shock that we in the Peoples Redemption Party received the sad news of the death of one of our Board of Trustees Members, Hon. Bonka Garvan.

“Hon. Bonka Garvan was an ardent PRP stalwart, revered elder statesman and one of the party’s pillars in Benue State.

“Hon. Bonka lived a life that’s worthy of emulation and commendation considering his excellent sense of patriotism, hard work and service to humanity. His contributions to the PRP in particular and the nation at large cannot be quantified in words.

“With his passing, PRP family has lost one of its best and patriotic stakeholders. His superb leadership qualities, virtues and sense of assiduity will be surely missed by all of us.

“Indeed, Hon. Bonka’s demise is a painful loss not only to his family and the people of Benue state but also to our great party, the PRP and our nation, Nigeria, at large.

“The PRP is particularly hurt that Hon. Bonka passed away at a time when his elderly sagacity and acumen were still most needed.

“I, therefore, on behalf of the PRP, commiserate with Hon. Bonka Garvan’s family, and Benue State Chapter of the PRP, and pray that may his soul rest in perpetual peace.”

Kola Abiola the son of the adjudged winner of June 12 1993 Presidential election, late Bashorun MKO Abiola, is PRP’s Presidential candidate for 2023 election.