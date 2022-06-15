Kogi West Senate: The 10 Theses of the Winning Man (1)

Like an idea whose time has come, as unstoppable as wind, Bashorun MD Eseyin, a political force in Kogi Politics, blasts through the entire landscape of Kogi West Senatorial District as he won the Senatorial Ticket to fly the flag of the ACCORD (A) for the Senatorial District.

Dogged as ever, the Bashorun of Okagi Kingdom who had served the government of Governor Yahaya Bello as Special Adviser on Youths Empowerment, Sports and Students Affairs has begun grassroots mobilization across Kogi West Senatorial District with a view to coordinating a mass movement in support of his candidacy.

Being the youngest contestant for the revered office, Eseyin came with some uniqueness:

In the wake of the massive clamour for a Yagba Candidate to emerge, a particular searchlight had beamed to the direction of Yagba Federal Constituency and its tripartite Local Governments in Yagba West, Yagba East and Mopamuro.

When we clamour for a Yagba Candidate to represent Kogi West in the Senate, it is vital to sieve the candidates through a net and narrow it down to a particular district in Yagba. Historically, all of Mopa, Isanlu, Oke-Oyi, Area Council and Egbe (Town Council) have at one point or the other represented Yagba in the National Assembly.

Of these Districts, only Amuro, a politically oppressed zone, has never had the opportunity to represent the people at the National Assembly. Analysts have taken turns to point out this one point as making Bashorun MD Eseyin a strong contender for the Senate position.

As he emerged as the flag bearer of the ACCORD (A) for Senate, it remains to be seen how the Party pulls its weight across Kogi West Senatorial District to deliver the hope of Yagba for Senate Movement.

What are his personal attributes, pedigrees and trajectory that make him the best Senate candidate? Watch out for Part Two.

Alhaji Abdulraman Hassan Yahaya wrote from Lokoja.