By Festus Ahon, ASABA

POLICE operatives are presently hunting for one Francis Odiakose (aka Francis Oduwanor) for allegedly parading himself as the traditional ruler of Otulu, Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Odiakose had allegedly declared himself as the traditional ruler of Otulu which is part of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom unilaterally, in October 2021,

It was gathered that crack detectives from the State Command attempted to arrest Mr Odiakose on Tuesday 14 June 2022 in Asaba, on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali but allegedly slipped away while dressed as a woman.

Speaking on the development, the Okwabani of Edo Ogwashi-Uku, Chief Onyema Igbokei, alleged that Odiakose unleashed terror on Otulu and Edo communities, shooting about three persons.

Igbokei, disclosed that he and other elders of the community had appealed directly to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukuwde Aninshi Okonjo II, who, inturn, petitioned the state government before warrants were issued to arrest Odiakose.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Bright Edafe, declined comment on the matter.

However, a senior police officer, confirmed that men of the command were able to recover the White Lexus vehicle the impostor was using with the plate number bearing ‘Obi of Otulu Ugo’.

Also, another senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the matter was being investigated by Force headquarters, Abuja.