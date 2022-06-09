Kim Kardashian declines to answer if she’s ‘in love’ with new boyfriend, Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, are going strong in the July 9 episode of The Kardashians, but is love on the table just yet? A producer asks Kim if she’s “in love” with Pete. Kim’s face lights up. She replies, “I don’t know if that’s any of your business.” It’s not a yes, but’s not a no!

Pete has a “special surprise” hand-delivered to Kim by a flight attendant during her flight to the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated cover shoot. He surprises Kim with Dibs, a sweet treat she had to have on their movie date night when they took a trip to Staten Island, where Pete is from.

“Pete has got to be the best human being I’ve ever met. It feels like this is a dream come true,” Kim admits about her new man. At the time this episode was filmed, Kim and Pete have been dating for a few months.

“We’re doing really, really good,” Kim says in the episode. “Pete said, ‘I’m going to grow on you. Just wait.’ He knew. He’s like, ‘I give it 4 months in and you’re going to be obsessed.’”

Later, Kim continues to gush over the SNL star. “Pete is such a good, good person,” Kim says. “I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.”

She also brings up a moment with Pete that made her “horny.” Kim explains that Pete brought up going to a drugstore to get ice cream. “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite-Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life,” Kim reveals.

Kim and Pete began dating after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live when Kim hosted in October 2021. They made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May 2022, and the couple made a splash at the Met Gala.

The reality star admits that she doesn’t want Pete (or anyone she dates) to be “subjected” to public scrutiny because they’re dating. “He knows what he’s getting himself into, obviously. But I’m trying to minimize any tabloid drama,” Kim says. After a few months of keeping their relationship private, Kim and Pete have gone totally public with their adorable romance.