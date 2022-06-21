By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday accused those funding the criminal gangs in the South-East zone as ones responsible for the killings and kidnappings in the South East region.

The IPOB detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, through his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after they had visited him (Kanu) at the detention facility of the Department of State Service, DSS, in Abuja last Monday.

According to IPOB, “The routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Ohamadike Ndi Igbo) was conducted today, in line with the prevailing Court-Order.

“As D-Day is fast approaching, the need for the final dotting of the ‘i’s’ and crossing the ‘t’s’ becomes compelling. Hence, today’s visit is substantially anchored on our last-minute preparations.

“Onyendu is delighted with the level of preparedness as reported to him, and the anticipated positive outcome, come June 28th, 2022. Since our briefing was purely privileged, it shall remain private until the die is cast.”

He further advised members of IPOB, “That by what you represent, you should be Holy and behave holy at all times, and always be guided by his whiter than white preachings. That you should be seen to be real Children of God. That it is the responsibility of this generation to protect the next generation, hence, you should never indulge in any act capable of endangering the next generation.

“That anybody sending funds to the monsters/criminal gangs desecrating and terrorizing our land should count himself/themselves among those fueling the kidnapping, killings and violent crimes on our land, and should be reminded that the evil activities of these enemies of our people have given the Security Agencies the free ingress into our land. The downside resultant effect is that in the course of pursuing these monsters, they ended up abducting and whisking away our innocent sons and daughters caught up in the web.”

He continued: “That the onerous task staring the face of every UmuChineke now is to join this formidable front to resist and eradicate all forms of crimes and criminalities on our land and reclaim our Land. There must be total peace on our Land. That UmuChineke should snoop out the various hideouts of these marauders and flush them out without further ado.”

“That our land is under siege by the presence of these criminal gangs, and they can no longer be tolerated. Total cleansing of our land is demanded. That our land is holy and should be kept holy at all times.”