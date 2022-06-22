By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

THE maid, Dominion Okoro who killed the mother of former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igninedion, was yesterday sentenced to death by hanging.

The 25-year-old, who murdered Madam Maria Oredola, with a stool with intent to rob her of N100,000 on December 1, 2021 at her residence in Ugbor community, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State was sentenced by Justice Efe Ikponmwoba.

The trial judge held that the convict also used cotton wool to fill the nose of the deceased and thereafter, called a cab man to escape from the house early the following morning.

The court said the convict confessed to the police that she bought Indian hemp, which she used in preparing a meal for her boss to weaken and kill her without a struggle.

The judge, therefore, held that the evidence of the pathologist on the cause of death, evidence of other prosecution witnesses in addition to the convict’s confessional statement, it was safe for the court to send the convict to the gallows.

In the case of Patience Okoro, the elder sister of the convict, the court noted that the only evidence linking her with the case was that Dominion called her to inform her after committing the act and she was discharged and acquitted of the charge of the offence of accessory after a murder.

