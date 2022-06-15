By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The gunmen, who abducted the Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Angware, Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev. Fr. James Kantoma, are reportedly demanding N50 million ransom for his release.

The priest, who is also the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Chairman of Jos East, was abducted in the early hours of Monday by the gunmen, who stormed his home shooting sporadically to deter the locals from coming to his rescue.

The Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, yesterday, confirmed the ransom demand.

Lubo said: “The abductors called a chief in the locality to make the demand and prayed that the victim’s life is spared so he can return to his congregation.”

Bandits demand N145m for 29 wedding guests in Sokoto

Also, the gunmen, who abducted 29 wedding guests on Saturday in Sokoto, are reportedly demanding N145 million ransom for the release of their victims.

Many of the hostages are mobile phone dealers at the Bebeji Communication Market in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State.

They were abducted on Saturday evening while returning from the wedding of one of their colleagues in Tambuwal in Sokoto.

Secretary-general of the Phone Sellers Association in the state, Nasiru Musa, who disclosed this, yesterday, said: “The bandits called twice on Monday morning to inform us of their stand regarding our members that are with them.

“They said we should bring five million naira for each of the 29 persons with them, which in total is N145 million before they can be released.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the association, Mustapha Khalifa, yesterday, said that some of those who escaped during the abduction are receiving treatment at the Talata Mafara General Hospital.