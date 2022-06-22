By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

The six Christian pilgrims abducted near a Monastery in Ibite Awhum community, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Sunday, have been rescued.

Sources said the suspected herders in police uniforms reportedly nabbed the pilgrims in broad daylight as they were praying at a popular hill near the Awhum Monastery and took them into the forest.

A source said they were rescued following the spirited efforts of forest guards from both the Udi and Enugu East Local Government Councils.

A source close to the Director of Enugu State Forest Guards, Mr Matthew Obodoechi, said the forest guards in the area pursued the kidnappers and contacted their counterparts at Ogbeke-Nike, Enugu East Local Government, who also mobilised from their end.

“Seeing that they were being hemmed from both ends, the kidnappers fled leaving the captives alone in their camp where they were discovered by the guards with a victim from another incident,” a village source said.

