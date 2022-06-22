Kidnapped former NFA scribe, Toro regains freedom

By Patrick Omorodion

Report from Bauchi has it that the kidnapped former secretary general of the Nigeria Football Association, NFA, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro has been released.

A source at the Bauchi State Sports Council, said that Alhaji Toro was released last night after negotiations with his abductors.

Read Also: Gunmen abduct ex NFA Secretary General, Sani Toro

The source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard Monday morning that following negotiations with the kidnappers, the ransom was reduced from N150m to N30m but did not say if the ransom was actually paid before his release last night.

“Insha Allah things are under control. Negotiation is on, God willing, this issue will soon be over. The ransom has come down to N30m from N150m. Hopefully by tomorrow (today) or next, things shall be concluded”, he had said yesterday.

It would be recalled that the Bauchi-born former member of the House of Representatives was abducted along the Jos-Bauchi road on his way back from Abuja where he attended the wedding of the son of the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF Alhaji Aminu Maigari Saturday.

Efforts to reach Alhaji Toro on phone this morning yielded no result as his phone was still switched off.

Vanguard News