By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—The kidnapped retired Chief Pharmacist with the Ekiti Ministry of Health, Chief Israel Bamisaye, has regained freedom after the payment of N4.5 million ransom.

Bamisaye was kidnapped around 4pm while working on his farm by suspected abductors on Thursday.

A family source in Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local government area of Ekiti State, where Bamisaye was abducted, confirmed to journalists on Saturday, that the victim paid a sum of N4.5 million ransom to regain freedom.

Bamisaye was said to have been kidnapped by seven gunwielding men along his farm located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State farm settlement located at Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State

The source said: “The Pharmacist paid N4.5m ransom. The initial amount was a sum of N10m, but it was negotiated to that level”.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed his release , said the man was let off the hook around 10pm on Friday evening.

Abutu said the abductee was released at Obbo Ayegunle, a border town in Kwara State.

“He was freed at Obbo Ayegunle in Kwara State. Our men and the local hunters as well as Amotekun operatives were inside the bush searching for him for over 27 hours before he was located.

“Our people would have to be security conscious. That is the first thing to do to get rid of criminals.

“They should also give the police and other security agencies good information that we can work with, we can’t do it alone”, Abutu stated.