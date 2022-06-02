Kidnapped daughter of KADPOLY lecturer regains freedom

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

After 38 days in captivity, Ameera, the daughter of Dr Ramatu Abarshi a lecturer with the Kaduna Polytechnic ( KADPOLY), was released on Tuesday by her abductors.

Vanguard had earlier reported how Dr Abarshi, her daughter and their driver, were abducted on April 24, 2022, while returning from a humanitarian mission along Kachia-Kaduna Road.

A source confirmed to journalists that Ameera regained freedom on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Her mother was first to be released by the abductors 3 weeks ago. The driver of their vehicle was released last week and Ameera was allowed to join her family on Tuesday.

“Ameerah was released on Tuesday evening; she reunited with her family before being taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. It was not easy but we thank God she is back home safely,” the source added.

The source, however, did not confirm whether it was true that one of their relations was picked for questioning after he was being suspected of conniving with the bandits to kidnap the trio.

Journalists were still awaiting reaction from the police on the development.

